If ever there was a time to be paying attention to what’s happening on the pitch, when a penalty is about to be taken is probably it.

Unfortunately for one match day steward, taking his eye off of the ball meant his focus was diverted when a penalty was taken, and given how wayward the spot-kick was, he was hit squarely in the face.

It’s unclear in what match the incident took place, but there appears to have been no harm done as the steward himself raised his arms in mock celebration as the crowd cheered.