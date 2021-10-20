Newcastle United are reportedly eyeing up a transfer bid for former Arsenal playmaker Mesut Ozil, currently at Fenerbahce.

The former Germany international was one of the top creative players in Europe during his peak years, though he could be a slightly risky signing now after a major dip in form.

Ozil fell out of favour towards the end of his time at Arsenal and hasn’t looked that much better at Fenerbahce, but reports now claim that he’s one of the targets for Newcastle’s new owners.

The Magpies will undoubtedly want some big names to kick-start a new era at St James’ Park, and Ozil is a proven, experienced star who could lift the mood at the club…

It would be interesting to see Ozil back in the Premier League, but one imagines Newcastle could also show a little more imagination with their scouting than this.

Arsenal fans will no doubt have some fond memories of Ozil, but they surely won’t feel too threatened by him having another spell in English football at this stage of his career.