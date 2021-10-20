West Ham rival Arsenal & Tottenham for transfer raid on Barcelona

West Ham are reportedly ready to join the race for the potential transfer of Barcelona goalkeeper Neto.

The 32-year-old has been a decent backup player for Barca, having also shone in his time with Valencia in the past, and he’s once again the subject of transfer rumours and speculation.

West Ham could perhaps do with another option in goal as Lukasz Fabianski is not getting any younger, and Neto could be ideal for the role.

The Brazilian shot-stopper has also been targeted by both Arsenal and Tottenham in the past, but a move to join David Moyes’ side now looks more likely, according to Sport.

West Ham fans will hope their club can bring this experienced ‘keeper in as quickly as possible and continue the fine rebuilding job that has gone on under Moyes.

Neto seems unlikely to ever be first choice for Barcelona, and this now seems to be pushing him towards the Nou Camp exit ahead of January.

