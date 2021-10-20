Official: Newcastle confirm Steve Bruce has left by mutual consent

Newcastle United have just announced the departure of Steve Bruce as their manager via an official club statement.

This will come as no surprise following the recent takeover at St James’ Park, though Bruce remained in charge for the defeat against Tottenham at the weekend.

Newcastle will now be looking for a new manager, however, with Bruce’s departure confirmed this morning…

#NUFC can confirm that Steve Bruce has left his position as head coach by mutual consent. The club would like to place on record its gratitude to Steve for his contribution and wishes him well for the future. — Newcastle United FC (@NUFC) October 20, 2021

Bruce will now surely be replaced by a big name as NUFC’s wealthy new owners have set their sights on ambitious targets such as Antonio Conte and Brendan Rodgers.

There’s also been talk of negotiations with former Bournemouth boss Eddie Howe, but it remains to be seen when a new appointment will come in.

Newcastle fans will likely be pleased to see the back of Bruce after the largely disappointing job he’d done at the club, albeit in difficult circumstances.