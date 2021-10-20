Video: Patson Daka’s own piece of Europa League history for Leicester

Leicester City went into Wednesday afternoon’s Europa League tie at Spartak Moscow knowing that nothing less than a win would do.

At 2-0 down on 44 minutes, they were staring a third defeat in a row in the face, but that was before Patson Daka got to work.

An immediate riposte before half-time was important, and it laid the platform for an incredible second half performance from the Foxes.

Daka had completed his hat-trick by the 54th minute, and his fourth on 78 turned out to be the match-winner.

