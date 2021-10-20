Video: Rashford gives Man United against Atalanta hope after stunning Bruno Fernandes pass

After a terrible first-half against Atalanta in their Champions League group stage tie, Manchester United needed something to spark them into life after half-time.

On 53 minutes, there didn’t appear to be too much on, but a defence splitting ball from Bruno Fernandes set Marcus Rashford free down Atalanta’s right side.

The striker still had work to do as the keeper came out to narrow the angle, but he stroked the ball into the opposite corner to give the Red Devils hope.

