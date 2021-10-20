Report: Aston Villa, AC Milan competing to land River Plate starlet

Julián Álvarez continues to dazzle in Argentine football by leaps and bounds as the 21-year-old has become the best young talent.

The River Plate striker has become one of the crown jewels, scoring ten goals and four assists in the 12 games, being the top scorer in the Argentine Professional League.

According to ESPN Argentina’s Gustavo Yarroch, Serie A giants AC Milan leads the way to try and land Álvarez. The Argentine journalist states that

River Plate wants to renew Alvarez’s contract. The current link is until December 2022, and the first talks with your representative have already taken place. Furthermore, Milan delegates saw him the young forward at the El Monumental.

Meanwhile, Milan could have some competition for the Argentine forward as Italian football journalist Nicolò Schira reports that Aston Villa is also in the mix. Furthermore, he adds that Milan is ready to sell and hopes to net €18-million from a sale.

Milan needs to inject a young forward to take over for Zlatan Ibrahimovi? and Olivier Giroud. Milan wants to find that forward to build their attack around the two veteran attackers aren’t long-term solutions.

As for Villa, they’ve hitched their wagon with Argentina as their marque transfers have been from the South American country in Emiliano Martinez and Emiliano Buendia over the past couple of years.

Villa did invest money into Danny Ings, who is under contract until 2024 and has Ollie Watkins at the forward position. It will be interesting to see if they decide to bring these two some competition.