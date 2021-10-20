Liverpool are reportedly among a number of top clubs eyeing up a potential transfer swoop for FC Dallas wonderkid Ricardo Pepi.

The 18-year-old looks a huge prospect after his recent rise in the MLS and with the United States national team, and it seems only a matter of time before he is snapped up by a major European club.

Liverpool are said to be keen on him, but it seems he’s already agreed terms on a possible move to Wolfsburg, according to CBS Sports.

The report stresses that this doesn’t necessarily mean the move will go through, so there may still be hope for Liverpool in their pursuit of Pepi.

The exciting young forward surely has a big career ahead of him and LFC would do well to bring him in as a long-term successor to Roberto Firmino.

Although Firmino looked back to his best with a hat-trick against Watford at the weekend, Liverpool surely need more goals from one of their main attacking players, with the Brazilian generally looking past his best for around the last year or so.

The Reds have done well signing top young players in the past, and Pepi certainly seems like the kind of prospect who could be moulded into an even better player under the guidance of Jurgen Klopp.