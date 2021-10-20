Fabrizio Romano has provided an update on the situation regarding Manchester United midfielder Paul Pogba and a potential transfer back to his former club Juventus.

The Italian reporter says that the main issue at the moment relates to Juventus’ finances, with the Serie A giants needing to offload players before they can afford the kind of wages Pogba would command if he were to return to the club.

Watch the video below as Romano discusses Pogba’s situation, suggesting that Aaron Ramsey is one of a few high earners that Juve could seek to offload before they can think about re-signing Pogba…

The France international’s long-term future at Man Utd remains in doubt, with his contract due to expire at the end of this season and little sign that a renewal is imminent.

Former United defender Rio Ferdinand, also speaking in the video, says he expects Pogba would’ve signed earlier in the season, but hints that the 28-year-old might now have more uncertainty about the club’s ability to challenge for major honours.

Juventus have been hugely dominant in Serie A for much of the last decade, so it’s easy to see why Pogba might be more tempted to move back there than stay on in Manchester, where he’s only won the Europa League and League Cup in five years.