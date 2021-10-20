Video: Cristiano Ronaldo does it again as Man United come from behind in Champions League epic

Cometh the hour, cometh the man, and Cristiano Ronaldo did it again for Manchester United in their Champions League tie against Atalanta on Wednesday night.

Two-nil down at half-time, the Red Devils were booed off, and it needed a monumental second-half effort if Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s side were going to get anything at all from the game.

Marcus Rashford gave them hope before captain, Harry Maguire, stabbed home a second with 15 minutes to play to draw the hosts level.

That set the stage for Ronaldo to do what he does best and send the Old Trafford faithful into ecstasy.

Pictures from BT Sport

