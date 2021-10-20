It came as little surprise that Steve Bruce was relieved of his duties at Newcastle United on Wednesday morning.

Bruce detailed to The Telegraph that he’d become fed up with the way be was being spoken about and no doubt the job had long become a poisoned chalice.

The supporters and the players will now have to play the waiting game to see who takes over, and in the meantime, Allan Saint-Maximin has taken the time to pay Bruce a glowing tribute on Twitter.