Diego Simeone explains why he appeared to snub handshake with Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp

Atletico Madrid manager Diego Simeone has spoken out on why he seemed to snub the chance to shake hands with Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp after their meeting in the Champions League last night.

It was a thrilling contest in Spain, with the Reds coming out on top with a hard-fought 3-2 victory thanks to yet more magic on the night from the in-form Mohamed Salah.

It seemed there may have been a bit of bad blood between the managers at the end, however, with Klopp seemingly not too impressed that Simeone appeared to refuse to shake his hand afterwards.

Simeone played this all down, however, as he was quoted by AS as saying: “I always believed the same thing, when one wins and the other loses, they greet each other with forceps [snipes] and that’s why I don’t do it.

One thing’s for sure, it’s certainly going to be interesting to see how they respond to each other when they meet in the return fixture at Anfield.

Liverpool fans, however, will probably just be more relieved that their side managed to get such a difficult three points away from home and show their credentials in this competition again after a disappointing couple of years since they won it in 2019.