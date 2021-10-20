Sometimes there are more important things to be concerned with than the outcome of a football result, and just such a situation arose during the Newcastle United v Tottenham Hotspur game last weekend.

The atmosphere at St. James’ Park was incredible, given that it was the first under the new ownership. Amanda Staveley, who had brokered the deal, was in attendance, but the hosts joy after taking the lead in the second minute soon turned to sorrow as Spurs completely controlled the game.

It was Steve Bruce’s 1000th game as a manager too and, as it turned out, his last in charge of Newcastle.

A parting of the ways was announced on Wednesday, per the official Newcastle website, with Bruce apparently walking away with approximately £8m.

However, the big news surrounding the Spurs fixture wasn’t the arrival of the new owners or Bruce’s headline-grabbing game.

During the first half play was stopped due to a medical emergency, with Tottenham’s Sergio Reguilon notifying the match official that something was up.

Fortunately, the gentleman concerned, 80-year-old Alan George Smith, now appears to be recovering well from his heart-attack.

“We are pleased to advise that Alan is making great progress, is now fully alert and is up and walking about,” a statement from his son, Paul, published on Sky Sports, read.

“He will remain in hospital over the next few days while further tests are carried out.

“He and our family would like to say thank you to his friend, Don Williamson, who was with him at the time and alerted everyone to his condition.

“We would also like to thank and pay tribute to the doctors and nurses who administered CPR, the paramedics from North East Ambulance Service, St John’s Ambulance, fans and stewards at the scene, as well the medical staff at the RVI and Freeman Hospital. We will be forever grateful.”