Thomas Tuchel offers concerning injury update for two Chelsea stars after Malmo victory

It was certainly a positive night for Chelsea in terms of the scoreline as they smashed Malmo to stay within three points of Juventus, but there will be some concern over injuries that were picked up in the first half.

Both Romelu Lukaku and Timo Werner were forced to come off with injuries, so that could remove their two main options through the middle if they are forced to miss some time.

Thomas Tuchel does have an array of attacking midfield talent who could do a job as a number 9 if needed, but it may still be too early to tell how positive or negative this update is:

Tuchel says Lukaku twisted his ankle, Werner suffered a hamstring injury. 'both will be some days out'. #CHEMAL — Simon Johnson (@SJohnsonSport) October 20, 2021

The fact that is says days rather than weeks has to be a good sign, but Werner may be in trouble with that hamstring injury as he does rely on pace and he’s never going to be close to his best if he’s trying to play through that.

Lukaku’s may take a few days to become clearer and perhaps the ankle could be patched up to get him through the majority of a game, but it’s also the type of injury that could get worse if he plays through it.

At this stage it would be a surprise if either are fit to play at the weekend, so it may be a blessing that they’re home to a struggling Norwich side and that may allow both to be rested.