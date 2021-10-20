Barcelona rival Manchester United for transfer of in-form midfielder

Barcelona are reportedly the latest club to show an interest in a potential transfer deal for Leicester City midfielder Youri Tielemans.

The Catalan giants are noted to have missed out on signing Georginio Wijnaldum during the summer, and Tielemans may now be emerging as an ideal alternative, according to the print edition of Mundo Deportivo, as translated by Sport Witness.

Tielemans has shone for Leicester and could make sense as a signing to get Barcelona back to their best, though their financial issues might make the move tricky for them.

Manchester United have also recently been linked with the Belgium international by Tuttomercatoweb, and one imagines they’ll be even more convinced of his qualities after his performance against them at the weekend.

Tielemans scored a superb goal against Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s side to help Leicester to a 4-2 victory, and he very much looked like the kind of player who’d give United the upgrade they need on unconvincing performers like Fred in the middle of the park.

In truth, Tielemans is perhaps good enough to wonder if he could do better than Man Utd or Barcelona at the moment, with both these clubs looking like slightly faded forces at the very highest level.

Neither looks like a team that will be winning the Champions League or their domestic title any time soon, so Tielemans might do well to hold out for someone else, as he surely won’t be short of suitors from all over Europe if he does leave the King Power Stadium.