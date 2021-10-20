Manchester United may have been given hope of finally sealing the transfer of Atletico Madrid right-back Kieran Trippier.

It seems very obvious from watching Man Utd so far this season that they lack enough quality from wide areas, especially due to Aaron Wan-Bissaka’s limitations as an attacking outlet from full-back.

Trippier seems an ideal fit to provide the Red Devils with better quality on the ball, and his superior crossing could be particularly useful to get the best out of Cristiano Ronaldo, who is such a threat in the air.

A recent report from the print edition of Mundo Deportivo, as translated by Sport Witness, suggested that United could be back in for Trippier in January after first targeting him in the summer.

Trippier himself will now surely fuel those transfer rumours, as he’s admitted that he would love to return to the Premier League.

Speaking to the Daily Mail before playing for Atletico Madrid against Liverpool yesterday, the England international said: “I would love to play in the Premier League again.”

United would surely also love to have him, though one imagines he could have other suitors from the Premier League as well after his fine form in La Liga.

MORE: Man United to axe FIVE players in January