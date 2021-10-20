Video: Chelsea fans will love this unhinged joy from Rudiger after winning a penalty against Malmo

There are various options open to a player when it comes to celebrating winning a penalty, but generally, they will stay down and ham up any contact to make sure there’s no doubt in the ref’s mind.

This is a different example from Antonio Rudiger as there’s no debate to be had over the award of the spot-kick, but the reaction is both terrifying and delightful in equal measures:

Rudiger is hilarious man ? pic.twitter.com/FWrAKispkG — Geo (@GeoCFC_) October 20, 2021

Pictures from BT Sport

He just seems to love the fact that the defender has no choice but to bring him down, but those facial expressions will live long in the memory.