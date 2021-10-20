If Ole Gunnar Solskjaer thought that things couldn’t get any worse for his Manchester United side when they went 1-0 down to Atalanta in their Champions League tie on Wednesday night, he was sorely mistaken.

Some terrible marking at a corner, particularly from captain, Harry Maguire, saw Merih Demiral get free and send a towering header into the net.

MORE: Lineker continues argument

It was no more than the Serie A side deserved and it provoked an angry reaction from Cristiano Ronaldo and a chorus of boos from the Old Trafford faithful.