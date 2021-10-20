Video: Leicester’s comeback complete as Patson Daka grabs a hat-trick against Spartak

The writing was on the wall for Brendan Rodgers’ Leicester City side in their Europa League tie against Spartak Moscow.

At 2-0 down after 44 minutes, the visitors were facing the prospect of ending match day three still winless and stuck to the bottom of Group C.

That’s when Patson Daka was spurred into action, scoring his first of the night right on half-time.

On 48 minutes the same player wiped out the hosts’ lead, and just six minutes later he slid home his hat-trick goal to put Leicester in control of the tie.

Pictures from BT Sport

