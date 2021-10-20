The writing was on the wall for Brendan Rodgers’ Leicester City side in their Europa League tie against Spartak Moscow.

At 2-0 down after 44 minutes, the visitors were facing the prospect of ending match day three still winless and stuck to the bottom of Group C.

That’s when Patson Daka was spurred into action, scoring his first of the night right on half-time.

On 48 minutes the same player wiped out the hosts’ lead, and just six minutes later he slid home his hat-trick goal to put Leicester in control of the tie.

Daka with the hat-trick! ?????? Leicester’s summer signing has turned the game around! The Foxes are now leading 3-2 after being 2-0 down ? pic.twitter.com/BCjDBnCrBP — Football on BT Sport (@btsportfootball) October 20, 2021

Pictures from BT Sport