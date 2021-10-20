Video: West Brom stun Swansea in the opening minute of Championship clash

Swansea City AFC West Bromwich Albion FC
Posted by

In a hugely important Championship game for West Bromwich Albion, the Baggies got off to the best possible start against their opponents on Wednesday night, Swansea City.

From the kick-off, the ball made its way back to Swans keeper, Ben Hamer, with the visitors just content to let the custodian and his defence play the ball around amongst themselves.

MORE: Lineker continues argument

However, his punt upfield wasn’t controlled and West Brom poured forward at pace, Karlan Grant finishing off a sparkling move before a minute had even been played.

More Stories Ben Hamer Karlan Grant

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.