In a hugely important Championship game for West Bromwich Albion, the Baggies got off to the best possible start against their opponents on Wednesday night, Swansea City.
From the kick-off, the ball made its way back to Swans keeper, Ben Hamer, with the visitors just content to let the custodian and his defence play the ball around amongst themselves.
However, his punt upfield wasn’t controlled and West Brom poured forward at pace, Karlan Grant finishing off a sparkling move before a minute had even been played.
Wow ?
West Brom take less than a minute to open the scoring v Swansea!
? Watch Swansea v West Brom | Sky Sports Football pic.twitter.com/aPVm5VmjZa
