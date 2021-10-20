Antonio Conte is reportedly waiting for a call from Manchester United, according to Italian journalist Fabio Santini.

The former Inter Milan boss is likely to be a man in demand at the moment, as he’s one of the best managers in world football currently without a club.

It remains to be seen where Conte might end up next, but with Man Utd struggling at the moment, it certainly seems like the prospect of replacing Ole Gunnar Solskjaer might not be so unrealistic.

The Red Devils surely need to change something after giving Solskjaer plenty of time to turn things around at Old Trafford, with the players certainly not the problem after so much investment in big names like Cristiano Ronaldo, Jadon Sancho, Raphael Varane, Harry Maguire, Donny van de Beek, and others.

Conte could be ideal to get the best out of these players, and it seems the Italian tactician is prepared to reject other offers in order to focus on the United job.

“Antonio Conte refused a pharaonic offer from Newcastle. The reason? He is waiting for a call from Manchester United,” Santini told Il Processo, a program broadcast on 7 Gold, as quoted by Area Napoli.

This will no doubt be disappointing for Newcastle fans, who will be expecting a big-name managerial appointment following their recent Saudi takeover.

United clearly remain the bigger name, however, and Conte could fancy his chances of winning silverware there straight away, whereas Newcastle will be more of a long-term project.

We’ll surely know a little more about how safe Solskjaer is at United after tonight’s Champions League tie with Atalanta, and this weekend’s big Premier League clash against Liverpool.