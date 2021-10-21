Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta spoke today in his press conference about the situation regarding Bukayo Saka.

The England international went off injured in the 2-2 draw with Crystal Palace on Monday night, and fans will no doubt be worried about the popular homegrown talent being out for an extended period.

Speaking today, Arteta said Saka was still not back in training, which doesn’t exactly sound like great news ahead of Friday’s game against Aston Villa…

“He (Saka) hasn’t trained yet, so we have to assess him today and see how he is,” the Spanish tactician said.

Arsenal don’t really have another player like Saka in their squad, with big-name signing Nicolas Pepe perhaps the closest in playing style, though his form has never really been consistent enough since he moved to the Emirates Stadium.