Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta has heaped praise onto Alexandre Lacazette for the way he’s conducted himself despite uncertainty over his future.

The Spanish tactician, speaking at his press conference today, admits he probably wouldn’t have kept Lacazette this summer as he heads towards the end of his deal if he’d felt that it would have been a big distraction for him.

The French forward has been in fine form whenever he’s got on the pitch for Arsenal, though Arteta gave little away when asked if he was tempted to keep the player beyond the end of this campaign.

See below as Arteta discusses Lacazette and a number of other topics, including the Bukayo Saka injury situation…

Arsenal fans will likely be divided on Lacazette, who has never quite reached his full potential in his time in north London.

The former Lyon man clearly has quality, but it’s debatable if he’s really someone who’s worth keeping in the long run as he’s unlikely to ever be more than a squad player.