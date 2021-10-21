Arsenal want to move quickly for €40m transfer to replace failed Arteta signing

Arsenal are reportedly eager to seal the transfer of Brighton midfielder Yves Bissouma this January in order to replace the struggling Thomas Partey.

The Gunners would have to pay around €40million for Bissouma, and want to move quickly to try and get a deal done in the winter for fear of being beaten to his signature if they wait until next summer, according to Todo Fichajes.

It seems likely that Bissouma will have plenty of other big-name suitors in the near future, with the Transfer Window Podcast recently suggesting that both Manchester United and Liverpool were interested in the Mali international.

Arsenal would do well to beat these big names to such a quality player, with Bissouma certainly looking at the moment like he’d be a better option than the disappointing Partey.

The Ghana international looked world class at Atletico Madrid, and looked a key signing for Mikel Arteta when he joined AFC last summer.

However, a combination of fitness issues and a general lack of impact when he has been on the pitch now seems to have persuaded Arteta to make a change, according to Todo Fichajes.

Bissouma seems ideal for that role, but many Gooners will no doubt be disappointed at how the Partey deal has worked out for the club.

Arsenal have made a host of questionable signings in recent times, with big names like Nicolas Pepe and Willian also proving poor, while the jury’s still out on the likes of Martin Odegaard and Ben White as well.

Former Gunners star Michael Thomas recently told CaughtOffside how much of a fan he is of Bissouma, so it seems likely he’d endorse this potential signing.

“I think Bissouma would be an excellent addition to all the top teams,” Thomas said. “He has real energy and composure on the ball. He works hard in front of the back line which gives the more creative players a better platform to work from.

“I called for Arsenal to do it in the summer and I really hope that move can materialize going forward.”