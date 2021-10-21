Club chief shares what he told Man United’s Edinson Cavani in an attempt to have him join Boca Juniors

Manchester United forward Edinson Cavani has been linked for the past year to South American giant Boca Juniors. However, the 34-year-old eventually killed these rumors when he decided to extend with Manchester United for another season.

Nonetheless, Boca Juniors vice president and head of the Council, Juan Román Riquelme, did their best to convince Cavani to return to his home continent, as Jorge Bermúdez, member of the Soccer Council for the Argentine giant, stated during an interview with TyC Sports.

“I remember our vice president’s conversation with Cavani. Do you know how he wanted to convince him? ‘I came and felt what it is to do a goal in the Bombonera,” Bermúdez said.

This summer, Cavani will likely depart The Devils as he’s lost in the shuffle of talented forwards at Old Trafford. But with the FIFA World Cup on the horizon, it will be interesting to see if Cavani decides to remain in Europe for another season.

However, Uruguay is fighting for their lives for a World Cup spot, and there’s a realistic scenario where they could miss the tournament next year. If La Celeste fails to qualify, it might influence Cavani to head back to South America and play out the final years of his career.