Man United keeping a close eye on potential attacker transfer following Jadon Sancho’s slow start

Manchester United are reportedly one of the clubs interested in a potential transfer move for RB Leipzig attacking midfielder Dani Olmo.

The classy Spain international has shone in his time in the Bundesliga, looking comfortable in a variety of attacking roles, whether out wide on either flank, as more of a number 10, or even up front.

Olmo’s fine form has also attracted interest from the likes of Manchester City and Barcelona, according to Christian Falk in the tweet below, but the Sport Bild reporter also mentions that Man Utd are keeping an eye on him in case Barca can’t afford the signing…

TRUE? If Barca can‘t pay him: @ManUtd and @ManCity are interested in @daniolmo7 of @RBLeipzig. Scouts of United watched Olmo at many matches pic.twitter.com/y2u7IE39vd — Christian Falk (@cfbayern) October 20, 2021

Olmo looks like he could be a useful signing for the Red Devils at the moment, with Ole Gunnar Solskjaer likely to be disappointed with the slow start made by Jadon Sancho this season.

The England international looked a hugely exciting signing when he moved from Borussia Dortmund, but he’s not got going yet at all, and the interest in Olmo might hint that the club want an upgrade in the attacking midfield department.

A report from the Transfer Window Podcast recently suggested that there were worries from within the United camp about how Sancho was progressing, as well as concerns over his attitude.

It may well be that Olmo would end up being a better option, but it’s clear it won’t be easy for MUFC to win the race for his signature when other top clubs are also interested.