Tottenham Hotspur took a huge gamble rotating their full starting 11 from their 3-2 against Newcastle.

However, Nuno Espirito Santo’s gamble backfired massively and Spurs ended up losing 1-0 to Dutch side Vitesse, putting them third in their group, behind Rennes and Vitesse.

A deflected 78th-minute strike from Maximilian Wittek allowed the hosts to get past the North London side, as Spurs looked very poor throughout, failing to really trouble the hosts.

This was emphasised by Tottenham having just one shot on target compared to the host’s four.

They were also inferior for shots off target, with six and two respectively.

You can see some of Twitter’s reaction to the upset below;

FT! Vitesse 1-0 Tottenham. That's the first time Vitesse have beaten an English opponent. A disappointing night for Spurs.#bbcfootball — BBC Sport (@BBCSport) October 21, 2021

Vitesse beating Tottenham is delicious. — Alex Goldberg (@AlexGoldberg_) October 21, 2021

#vitesse 1-0 #THFC – the sad truth is, you won’t find many Spurs fans who are surprised. The 11 left at home further cement their places. Unbelievable Spurs don’t have a second senior striker & some for the sake of their careers need a fresh challenge. #THFC — Michael Bridge (@MichaelBridge_) October 21, 2021

?"The attitude was wrong. The Spurs fan have travelled a long way, they deserve better. There was no creativity. They weren't up for it!"@GlennHoddle held nothing back following Tottenham's defeat to Vitesse… ? pic.twitter.com/HNJ1eeeziN — Football on BT Sport (@btsportfootball) October 21, 2021

Vitesse 1-0 Tottenham FT: ? Maximillian Wittek Spurs taste defeat for the first time since last month's North London Derby. pic.twitter.com/6NUpugTnYq — Squawka News (@SquawkaNews) October 21, 2021

Vitesse have just beaten Tottenham 1-0! Another great result for Dutch football. Vitesse go 2nd in the group while Tottenham go 3rd.. ? pic.twitter.com/jIcY3rdQhR — ??? ???? ? (@TheEuropeanLad) October 21, 2021

Markus Schubert has kept a clean sheet against Tottenham. You love to see it https://t.co/1e2N6BAlVw — Louis Ostrowski (@ostrl) October 21, 2021

Im not one for having a pop on social media, but 2nite l feel totally insulted and let down by @SpursOfficial . I work hard for my salary, European trips aren’t cheap, but that selection and that performance was totally unacceptable!! Complete lack of respect for supporters!! — Louise Russell (@Louise_THFC) October 21, 2021

Nuno named a starting XI this evening that, on paper, should have been good enough to win. Unfortunately, quality only prevails when you, at the very least, match the work rate of the opposition team. Tottenham's group of early-morning joggers didn't come close. — Seb Jenkins (@SpursWebSeb) October 21, 2021

But on a slightly more positive note for Tottenham and British-Asian representation in football, young Dilan Markanday made his debut for the London club.

It was a great night for Dilan Markanday, who made his first team debut and became the first British-Asian to play for the Tottenham first team #THFC — Jonathan Veal (@jonathandveal83) October 21, 2021

The result leaves Spurs third in their group, two points behind Vitesse.

The defeat today was their first since their 3-1 loss to Arsenal in the North London derby last month.

They visit in-form West Ham on Sunday looking to widen the gap on their London rivals and force their way into the top four.