“I feel insulted and let down!” These Spurs fans react to Tottenham losing to Vitesse

Tottenham FC
Posted by

Tottenham Hotspur took a huge gamble rotating their full starting 11 from their 3-2 against Newcastle.

However, Nuno Espirito Santo’s gamble backfired massively and Spurs ended up losing 1-0 to Dutch side Vitesse, putting them third in their group, behind Rennes and Vitesse.

A deflected 78th-minute strike from Maximilian Wittek allowed the hosts to get past the North London side, as Spurs looked very poor throughout, failing to really trouble the hosts.

This was emphasised by Tottenham having just one shot on target compared to the host’s four.

They were also inferior for shots off target, with six and two respectively.

You can see some of Twitter’s reaction to the upset below;

But on a slightly more positive note for Tottenham and British-Asian representation in football, young Dilan Markanday made his debut for the London club.

More Stories / Latest News
Newcastle United preparing sensational £67m bid for wide-attacker
Man United continuing to monitor RB Leipzig attacking midfielder
Premier League could be without 40 players between December and February due to AFCON

The result leaves Spurs third in their group, two points behind Vitesse.

The defeat today was their first since their 3-1 loss to Arsenal in the North London derby last month.

They visit in-form West Ham on Sunday looking to widen the gap on their London rivals and force their way into the top four.

More Stories Europa Conference League Vitesse Arnhem

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.