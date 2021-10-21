Incredible Ronaldo run vs. Atalanta proves attacker’s ridiculous fitness levels and elite desire

Cristiano Ronaldo was back in action on Wednesday night for Manchester United’s third group stage match of this season’s Champions League.

Despite manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer fielding a strong starting 11, the Red Devils, who hosted Atalanta, shockingly found themselves two nill down inside the game’s opening 30-minutes.

Having lost their first match against Young Boys, which they followed up with a dramatic win against Villarreal in their second group game, the Red Devils went into the break during Wednesday night’s match bottom of Group F.

However, following what was clearly a passionate team talk, United came roaring back and following second-half strikes from Marcus Rashford and Harry Maguire, somehow managed to set up a tense finale.

Needing a goal with less than 10-minutes left in normal time, it was once again to be Ronaldo who came up with the goods when his side needed him the most.

Despite scoring a hugely important goal, a clip has recently emerged which shows the Portuguese superstar is still more than ‘just’ a goalscorer.

As the game against Atalanta approached its final minutes, the 36-year-old megastar was spotted sprinting back towards his own half and ended up providing Luke Shaw vital cover at left-back.

Pictures courtesy of BT Sport