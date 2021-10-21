Klopp forced to step in as Liverpool board dithering over Salah deal

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp has reportedly been putting “huge” pressure on the club’s board to get a new deal sorted for star player Mohamed Salah.

The Egypt international has been in sensational form at the start of this season, and Liverpool could really do with tying him down to more of a long-term contract as his current deal expires in 2023.

The Reds board are notoriously cautious about spending too much on signings or on contracts, however, and Football Insider report that Klopp seems to have been forced to step in and urge them to stop dithering.

Liverpool fans will surely be pleased to see Klopp doing his bit to apply pressure in this situation, with keeping a world class performer like Salah surely worth it, even if it means breaking the club’s current wage structure.

Of course, the Merseyside giants have had a lot of success with their current model, but it would be unwise for them to rest on their laurels, as it would surely cost them a fortune to replace someone like Salah anyway.

Besides, the threat of big spenders like Manchester City, Manchester United and Chelsea is not going away, while Newcastle can now be added into the mix as well following their recent takeover.

If Liverpool aren’t careful, they could quickly be overtaken and risk undoing all the fine work done by Klopp since he took the job.

LFC surely owe it to the German tactician to give him the best possible squad to work with, and that means doing everything possible to ensure Salah doesn’t end up going to one of a long list of other elite clubs who’d happily have him.