“Big win”, “Fantastic performance” – Leicester players react to memorable victory vs Spartak Moscow

Leicester City players were clearly in buoyant mood after their thrilling comeback victory over Spartak Moscow in the Europa League yesterday.

The Foxes came back from 2-0 down to win 4-2, with Patson Daka scoring all four of their goals on a memorable European night.

It was also a generally strong team display from Brendan Rodgers’ side, and the fans will surely be proud of each and every one of the players out there on the pitch.

Here’s some reaction from a few of them as the likes of Daka, Kasper Schmeichel and Youri Tielemans took to social media after the game…

