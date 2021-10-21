“Big win”, “Fantastic performance” – Leicester players react to memorable victory vs Spartak Moscow

Leicester City players were clearly in buoyant mood after their thrilling comeback victory over Spartak Moscow in the Europa League yesterday.

The Foxes came back from 2-0 down to win 4-2, with Patson Daka scoring all four of their goals on a memorable European night.

It was also a generally strong team display from Brendan Rodgers’ side, and the fans will surely be proud of each and every one of the players out there on the pitch.

Here’s some reaction from a few of them as the likes of Daka, Kasper Schmeichel and Youri Tielemans took to social media after the game…

"When the time is right, I the Lord will make it happen." – ISAIAH 60:22#PD??#MakeJesusYourAim?? pic.twitter.com/ImsS3FdUJd — Patson Daka (@PatsonDaka20) October 21, 2021

We brought the heat on a cold night in Moscow? Dak-Man? ?????@patsondaka @ Moscow, Russia https://t.co/bDMgsQY5xk — James Maddison (@Madders10) October 20, 2021

Fantastic performance from the team

Daka Daka Daka Daka ????????

Congrats @PatsonDaka20 Patto? pic.twitter.com/RX1qQlUL0m — Kelechi Iheanacho (@67Kelechi) October 20, 2021

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kasper Schmeichel (@kasperschmeichel)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Youri Tielemans (@youritielemans)