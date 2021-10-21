Jose Mourinho ready to do Man United a €24m favour in the transfer market

Manchester United defender Victor Lindelof is reportedly a transfer target for Roma manager and former Red Devils boss Jose Mourinho.

The Sweden international has never been the most convincing performer for Man Utd, and it makes sense that his future is now in doubt after Ole Gunnar Solskjaer moved to sign Raphael Varane from Real Madrid in the summer.

United could surely now do with offloading Lindelof, and Todo Fichajes claim that Mourinho could be ready to pounce for his former player in a move likely to cost around €24million.

This would be a decent fee for MUFC to bring in for an unwanted player, and it should support the club as they pursue future transfer targets who might otherwise have been too expensive.

After signing Cristiano Ronaldo, Jadon Sancho and Varane in the summer, it makes sense that United might now need to sell before they can bring in more new players.

The Manchester Evening News recently claimed that Declan Rice was one of their targets, but he was too expensive for them in the summer.

Offloading someone like Lindelof could give the club a big boost in terms of being able to afford an important addition like Rice, so Mourinho would be doing his former side a big favour if he made this move.