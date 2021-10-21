Liverpool will fancy their chances of condemning Man Utd to equalling unwanted record from 57 years ago

Manchester United may have come back to claim victory against Atalanta last night, but they’re still on a worrying run when it comes to conceding goals at home.

Throughout Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s reign, the Red Devils have been better away from home than they have been at Old Trafford, and this latest stat from Opta sums up their issues.

According to the football statisticians, United have now failed to keep a clean sheet in their last 12 home games in all competitions, and are just one more game from equalling their run of 13 games from 1964.

Their next opponents? Liverpool at Old Trafford in the Premier League this weekend…

12 – Manchester United have failed to keep a clean sheet in 12 consecutive home games in all competitions, their longest such run since February 1964 (13). Pressure. — OptaJoe (@OptaJoe) October 20, 2021

With Mohamed Salah in the form he’s been in lately, Man Utd are surely going to equal this unwanted record.

Just for context, Sir Alex Ferguson was still *playing* the last time United were this bad at preventing goals in home games.

It’s not such a big problem when they’re winning, as they did last night, but it’s recently seen them lose at home to Aston Villa and draw at home to Everton – games they should really be winning if they want to be serious title challengers.