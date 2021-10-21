Man Utd player ratings vs Atalanta: A mixed bag as Cristiano Ronaldo gets sloppy team-mates out of trouble

Manchester United enjoyed a memorable European night at Old Trafford as they came from 2-0 down to win 3-2 against a very good Atalanta side.

The Red Devils badly needed this result after a difficult recent run of form, and here’s a look at how the players fared, with some clearly doing more to carry the team than others…

David de Gea (7) – Not a lot he could do about the sloppy defending on the goals, but made up for letting in two by making some superb saves later in the game. It doesn’t reflect too well on the players in front of him, but if not for De Gea’s saves there’s every chance Atalanta could’ve scored one or two more and come away with the three points.

Aaron Wan-Bissaka (6) – As ever, a hard-worker defensively, but Wan-Bissaka continues to lack in his end-product when he goes forward. Man Utd fans will no doubt hope the coaching staff are working on this, but how much longer can they wait for him to improve?

Victor Lindelof (5) – Looked an obvious weak link for Atalanta to exploit, with Duvan Zapata turning him far too easily for a good chance in the second half. Raphael Varane can’t return soon enough.

Harry Maguire (7) – Not his best night defensively as he continues to struggle after his recent injury, but a tremendous finish from Maguire to bag an important equaliser that drove United on to victory.

Luke Shaw (7) – A lovely cross for United’s winning goal, and a very decent attacking threat throughout the game, even if he was a little suspect for Atalanta’s opening goal.

Fred (5) – Some poor passing and some missed chances, it was another evening to forget from Fred, whose continued selection surely has to come into question now.

Scott McTominay (5) – Normally so reliable, this was a below-par display from Scott McTominay, who was overrun by Atalanta’s midfielders time and time again. Eventually subbed off for Paul Pogba.

Bruno Fernandes (7) – A lovely assist for Marcus Rashford’s goal, but overall this was not quite vintage Fernandes, who made some bad decisions with his passing at times when he could’ve kept things a little more simple.

Mason Greenwood (6) – Caused some problems with his running and his passing, but didn’t provide that spark and goal threat that we’re used to seeing from the youngster.

Marcus Rashford (7) – Still easing his way back in after injury, but Rashford was a bright spark in United’s attack and scored a superbly-taken finish to make it 2-1 early in the second half.

Cristiano Ronaldo (7.5) – Quiet at moments, but Ronaldo did his job with a superb header to give MUFC the crucial winner. This guy continues to be unstoppable in the big moments.

Subs: Paul Pogba 6, Edinson Cavani 6, Jadon Sancho N/A, Nemanja Matic N/A