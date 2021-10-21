Newcastle United have reportedly identified Arsenal legend Marc Overmars as their ideal candidate to come in as director of football.

The Dutchman has shone in a similar role at Ajax, and has often been linked with moves to Bigger clubs, including a return to Arsenal or a move back to another of his former teams Barcelona.

Overmars seems ideal to help Newcastle improve their work in the transfer market, with De Telegraaf claiming he’s viewed as “perfect” for the job at St James’ Park.

Newcastle are under new ownership now and one imagines they’ll be keen to splash the cash on some big-name signings.

Overmars, however, can also help them ensure they’re not over-spending on players who aren’t worth it, as he’s done some tremendous work on a limited budget at Ajax.

It seems only a matter of time before the former Arsenal and Netherlands winger is on the move to an even bigger club, so Newcastle would do well to persuade him to be a key part of their ambitious project.