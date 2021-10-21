Newcastle United holds talks with highly-rated Portuguese manager

Following the recent sacking of Steve Bruce, according to recent reports, Newcastle United have held talks with former Roma boss Paulo Fonseca.

That’s according to a recent report from Sky Sports’ Keith Downie, who claims the Portuguese tactician is one of several candidates in line to take over at St James’ Park.

Newcastle’s new owners held talks with Paulo Fonseca remotely yesterday, but the consortium also want to speak to further candidates before deciding who will replace the departed Steve Bruce #NUFC — Keith Downie (@SkySports_Keith) October 21, 2021

Newcastle United fans recently bid farewell to former owner Mike Ashley as they watched their club successfully taken over by a cash-rich Saudi-back consortium.

Now with the Northen-based club listed as the world’s wealthiest side, major changes are expected to follow.

Bruce has already been relieved of his duties and while it is likely that the playing squad will be overhauled, first on the club’s new hierarchy’s agenda is finding a suitable managerial replacement.

Although there have been several names linked with succeeding Bruce, including Rangers boss Steven Gerrard (Daily Mail), the successful candidate has yet to be decided.

MORE: Ex-Red Devil explains why leaving Pogba & Greenwood out will be key to Man Utd exploiting potential Liverpool weakness

Downie’s report notes that although the Magpies have held initial talks with Fonseca, the side’s decision-makers have other applicants to speak to before making a final decision.

Fonseca has extensive experience managing in Europe’s top-flights and following successful spells at both Roma and Shakhtar Donetsk, with the latter being where he lifted seven major trophies, the 48-year-old would undoubtedly be a welcomed addition to the English Premier League.

CaughtOffside understands that although Fonseca is keen to take over from Bruce, there are some concerns over how much time he may be afforded.

“In this moment, he can accept and become the new Newcastle manager,” a Premier League source told us. “But he knows he can’t stay at Newcastle for a long time because people in Newcastle want a top coach in the future.

“Somebody like a Mourinho, Conte, Allegri, or an Ancelotti.”