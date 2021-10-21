Newcastle United preparing sensational £67m bid for wide-attacker

Following their recent takeover, Newcastle United’s new cash-rich owners are now expected to inject massive sums in an attempt to restore the club back to its former glory.

Manager Steve Bruce was recently relieved of his duties and although the club looks to be prioritising finding the Englishman’s successor, according to recent reports, another position of high priority is signing a wide-attacker.

That’s according to a recent report from Sport TV, who claims the Magpies’ new wealthy owners are preparing to launch a stunning £67m bid for Porto’s Luis Diaz.

Diaz, 24, joined Porto in 2019 following a £6.5m move from Columbian side Junior FC.

Since his arrival in Portugal’s top-flight, the 24-year-old winger, who can play on either flank, has gone on to feature in 108 matches, in all competitions, directly contributing to 46 goals, along the way.

MORE: Race to sign Haaland hots up as striker set to demand staggering wage package

Although Diaz currently has three years left on his contract with Porto, these latest reports suggest he could very well be the Northerners’ first big-money signing.