Manchester United cleared to steal playmaker away from Barcelona for £50m

Manchester United have reportedly been cleared to seal the transfer of RB Leipzig attacking midfielder Dani Olmo for around £50million.

Barcelona are also thought to be chasing the signing of the Spain international after his fine form in the Bundesliga, but their financial issues could mean Man Utd are now in pole position.

£50m shouldn’t be too much for the Red Devils, but Barca may well struggle to put together a package worth quite that much.

Olmo looks like one of the most exciting young players in Europe at the moment, and could undoubtedly be a useful addition at Old Trafford after the struggles of Jadon Sancho since he joined in the summer.

Olmo is a bit more of a versatile talent, so could offer a new dimension to United’s game, as he could do a job on either flank, as a number 10, or even up front.

It will be interesting to see how this develops, but it could be great business by MUFC if they beat Barcelona to Olmo’s signature.

The 23-year-old seems an ideal fit for Barca’s style of play and could have been just the kind of signing they needed to kick-start a new era at the Nou Camp.