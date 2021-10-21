Tottenham are reportedly stepping up their interest in a potential £20million transfer deal for Genk forward Paul Onuachu.

The Nigeria international has started this season in superb form, scoring nine goals in his first eight league games of the campaign, and it’s little wonder that it seems to have several big clubs taking an interest in him.

According to the Daily Mail, Atletico Madrid may be leading the race for Onuachu’s signature at the moment, but Spurs also plan to take a closer look at him, with the 27-year-old possibly tempted by the prospect of playing in the Premier League.

Tottenham could do with more depth up front after becoming a little overly reliant on Harry Kane, with this proving problematic amid the England international’s dip in form at the start of this season.

As noted by the Mail, there could also be long-term doubts over Kane’s future with Spurs, so the club would do well to look at other strikers as possible replacements in the near future.

Onuachu is unlikely to get to Kane’s level any time soon, but he’s shown great potential and could be good value for money at just £20m, which the Mail state would be his asking price.

Nuno Espirito Santo will surely look to keep on making changes to the squad he inherited from Jose Mourinho, with Tottenham making an inconsistent start to the season as they continue to go through what looks like something of a transitional period.