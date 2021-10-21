Newcastle United have reportedly held an extensive Zoom meeting with former Roma manager Paulo Fonseca over him potentially taking over at St James’ Park.

Newcastle yesterday confirmed Steve Bruce’s departure as manager, and it is little surprise to see the Magpies’ new owners want to bring in a big name to replace him.

Fonseca impressed during his time as Roma manager, and was very close to taking over as Tottenham boss in the summer before the deal fell through at the last minute.

It seems inevitable that the Portuguese tactician will land himself a top job before too long, and Newcastle would do well to bring him in as the man to kick-start their new era.

Amanda Staveley is thought to be a particular fan of Fonseca, though other names also remain in the frame for the NUFC vacancy.

Some other reports suggest Lucien Favre is the favourite for the role, while the likes of Eddie Howe and Frank Lampard are also being strongly considered.

Antonio Conte may be out of reach, however, as it’s claimed he’s waiting for a call from Manchester United, despite Newcastle’s interest.