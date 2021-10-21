Positive news for Chelsea as injury timescale set for Romelu Lukaku

It’s always a worrying time when your main striker goes down through injury, and Chelsea had to deal with the loss of Lukaku and Werner against Malmo last night.

Lukaku’s injury was to his ankle which is always a concern because of how bad that kind of injury can be, while the club had to wait for scans to fully assess the damage.

A report from Goal has confirmed that he will be on the sidelines for a while, but it’s hoped that it will only be 2-3 weeks rather than months.

That is still a problem when the main backup in Timo Werner also has an injury, but it’s suggested that he could still be in contention to play against Norwich this weekend so at least Thomas Tuchel may have one of his main options.

If both players are out then it would mean that somebody might have to play out of position, but Callum Hudson-Odoi was impressive when he came on and Kai Havertz can also play as a number 9 if needed, while the home game against Norwich this weekend may be a blessing as it should be an easy home victory.

Lukaku isn’t a player with a big history of injury issues, – he’s played in over 30 league games for nine straight seasons so he’s clearly durable and able to play through some pain, and it looks like he shouldn’t be out for too long here.