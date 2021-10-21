Race to sign Haaland hots up as striker set to demand staggering wage package

Borussia Dortmund striker Erling Haaland has a release clause of just £68m that will activate at the end of the season. Widely regarded as one of football’s most prolific strikers, the Norweigan’s impending availability is set to spark a fight for his signature.

That’s according to a recent report from ESPN, who claims that despite all of Europe’s biggest clubs wanting him, those currently leading the charge are Real Madrid and Premier League trio Chelsea, Manchester City and Manchester United.

Although Haaland, 21, will be available next summer for a modest fee, the forward, who is represented by super-agent Mino Raiola, is reportedly demanding an eye-watering £30m-per year in wages.

Should any club be prepared to offer Haaland wages in excess of £500,000-per week, he would undoubtedly become one of the world’s highest-paid players.

Although it is obvious why any top-tier club would be keen to sign the Borussia Dortmund striker, the prospect of doing business with Raiola could very well become a sticking point for some.

Manchester United, who are more than familiar with Raiola from their signings of Zlatan Ibrahimovic and Paul Pogba, would perhaps do well to negotiate with caution.

Pogba, 28, will be out of contract at Old Trafford next summer and despite ongoing discussions, the Frenchman has yet to sign a contract extension.

Having continually seen his agent speak publicly about his star client in an attempt to fuel the speculation fire – the Red Devils’ relationship with Raiola certainly appears less than assured.

Whether or not their previous experience with the mega-wealthy representative prevents them from getting a deal for Haaland over the line remains to be seen, however, it will certainly be interesting to see if Manchester United end up being the club to give in to the striker and his camp’s eye-watering demands.

Since joining Borussia Dortmund from RB Salzburg in January 2020, Haaland has gone on to feature in 69 matches, in all competitions, directly contributing to a whopping 89 goals, along the way.