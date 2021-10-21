PSG increasingly likely to be able to clinch €120m Liverpool transfer raid

Paris Saint-Germain reportedly want Liverpool forward Mohamed Salah to replace Kylian Mbappe as he seems set to seal a transfer to Real Madrid.

Salah has been in sensational form for Liverpool at the start of this season, taking his game to new heights even though he was clearly already up there with the very best footballers in the world.

According to Todo Fichajes, PSG seem pretty convinced that Salah is ideal to replace Mbappe as he heads toward the end of his contract, and the report adds that the Egypt international’s contract talks at Anfield have broken down.

This now seems set to put huge pressure onto Liverpool to let Salah go, with the report adding that they’ll hope to raise around €120million from his sale.

The 29-year-old could be close to irreplaceable for Liverpool, so fans will surely be hoping their club can step up efforts to tie him down to a new deal.

Despite this report suggesting LFC’s board are unlikely to meet Salah’s demands, a report earlier today from Football Insider claimed that Jurgen Klopp had intervened and was pushing hard for the club bosses to pay up.

Salah has scored 137 goals in 214 games for the Merseyside giants in all competitions, helping the club win both the Champions League and the Premier League title since joining from Roma in 2017.

It’s surely vital that they pay this guy whatever he wants, or else he’ll be on his way to PSG before too long to form a mouth-watering front three alongside Lionel Messi and Neymar.