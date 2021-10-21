Man Utd given opportunity to sign ideal Pogba replacement, but Chelsea & Liverpool pose a threat

Manchester United have reportedly been given a potential transfer boost in the race to sign Leicester City midfielder Youri Tielemans.

The Red Devils have issues in midfield at the moment, and things could get even worse in the near future as Paul Pogba is approaching the end of his contract, with little sign of a renewal being imminent.

If Pogba does move on, Man Utd will surely need to bring in another big name for that important role, and Tielemans could be ideal after his superb form for Leicester in recent times.

According to 90min, United are one of a number of top clubs eyeing the Belgium international’s situation after he rejected a recent contract offer from the Foxes.

MUFC fans will surely hope their club can pounce for Tielemans amid doubts over Pogba’s future, but it won’t be easy as Chelsea and Liverpool are also among the 24-year-old’s suitors, according to 90min.

Liverpool could also do with making changes in the middle of the park after Georginio Wijnaldum’s departure in the summer, while Thiago Alcantara and Naby Keita have not really had the desired impact since moving to Anfield.

Jurgen Klopp’s side are in fine form at the moment despite a quiet transfer window, but they could do well to pounce for a tempting signing like Tielemans if he becomes available after this latest contract development.

Chelsea, meanwhile, are pretty well stocked in midfield at the moment, though they could do well to think about bringing in a younger player as N’Golo Kante and Jorginho might not be at their peak for much longer.

The Blues have raided Leicester in the past, bringing in Kante, Danny Drinkwater and Ben Chilwell, with mixed success.

Tielemans, however, would surely be the real deal if he moved to Stamford Bridge, as Chelsea fans will know after his superb performance and winning goal against them in last season’s FA Cup final.