“He just looks lost” – Manchester United star singled out for criticism despite Atalanta win

Manchester United FC
Posted by

Gabriel Agbonlahor has ripped into Harry Maguire after his latest performance for Manchester United as they came back to beat Atalanta 3-2 in the Champions League last night.

The Red Devils didn’t have the most convincing night overall, even if the mood around Old Trafford will have been lifted significantly after the nature of their comeback.

Speaking on talkSPORT this morning, former Aston Villa star Agbonlahor was clearly not impressed with the way Maguire played, describing the England international as looking “lost” against the Serie A side, despite his well-taken goal that helped Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s side on their way to an important three points…

More Stories / Latest News
Klopp forced to step in as Liverpool board dithering over Salah deal
Man Utd given opportunity to sign ideal Pogba replacement, but Chelsea & Liverpool pose a threat
Man United keeping a close eye on potential attacker transfer following Jadon Sancho’s slow start

Maguire has long been a key player for United, but he continues to divide opinion, perhaps due to the big price tag the club paid for him in 2019.

The 28-year-old undoubtedly has his qualities, but he would have to do a lot to convince people he’s really worth the £80million United paid for him, as per BBC Sport‘s report at the time.

More Stories gabriel agbonlahor Harry Maguire

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.