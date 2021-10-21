Gabriel Agbonlahor has ripped into Harry Maguire after his latest performance for Manchester United as they came back to beat Atalanta 3-2 in the Champions League last night.

The Red Devils didn’t have the most convincing night overall, even if the mood around Old Trafford will have been lifted significantly after the nature of their comeback.

Speaking on talkSPORT this morning, former Aston Villa star Agbonlahor was clearly not impressed with the way Maguire played, describing the England international as looking “lost” against the Serie A side, despite his well-taken goal that helped Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s side on their way to an important three points…

? “The #MUFC fans thought that they’d come back. They’ve done it all season!” ? “Man United should be smashing Atalanta, not coming back to win 3-2!” ? “They can’t defend, Maguire is lost.” Gabby Agbonlahor believes Man United should be ‘smashing’ Atalanta! ? pic.twitter.com/UJzc78wMc3 — talkSPORT (@talkSPORT) October 21, 2021

Maguire has long been a key player for United, but he continues to divide opinion, perhaps due to the big price tag the club paid for him in 2019.

The 28-year-old undoubtedly has his qualities, but he would have to do a lot to convince people he’s really worth the £80million United paid for him, as per BBC Sport‘s report at the time.