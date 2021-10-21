(Video) Astonishing scenes in Norway as Roma fans confront players following 6-1 drubbing

Roma and Jose Mourinho have been humiliated in Norway.

The Italian side, led by former Chelsea and Manchester United manager Jose Mourinho, were in Europa Conference League action against Norweigan side Bodoe/Glimt on Thursday evening.

Despite being tipped as one of the favourites to win the competition’s inaugural trophy, Mourinho’s Giallorossi suffered a shock 6-1 thrashing.

Following what an abysmal evening for Roma, the club’s fans, of which around 400 of them made the away trip to Norway, were left furious at full-time.

Clearly demanding answers, several passionate fans could be seen confronting the team’s players from the stadium’s away section.

Check out the incredible scenes below with pictures courtesy of VoYo Exclusiv.

The AS Roma fans who travelled to Norway confronted the players after Roma lost 6-1 to Bodo/Glimt pic.twitter.com/Td30lt39jG — Lupo TV (@LupoTVofficial) October 21, 2021

Thursday’s mauling against Bodoe/Glimt sees Mourinho suffer his heaviest ever defeat as a professional manager.