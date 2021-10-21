(Video) On-fire West Ham star scores lovely goal to put Irons 3-0 up vs Genk

West Ham United forward Jarrod Bowen scored a lovely goal to put the Irons three goals to the good against Belgian side Genk.

Bowen scored his goal by picking up the ball from deep, running with it towards the penalty area and cutting inside from the right flank before sweetly tucking the ball into the goalkeepers near post.

His goal came just a minute after Issa Diop doubled the host’s lead early in the second half.

You can see the full video below.

As it stands West Ham will go six points clear at the top of the table, and if they can hold onto this and win their next game they will confirm their progress into the knockout stages.

Getting through in first place is important this year, as a change to the format means that second place will play off against the third-place teams from the Champions League group teams.

