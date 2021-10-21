(Video) Unlikely West Ham hero opens Europa League scoring vs. Genk with looping header

West Ham look set to continue their impressive run in this season’s Europa League.

Having sealed qualification to the illustrious European competition last season, the Hammers are looking to go on a deep run in Europe’s second-tier.

Currently, as things stand in the group stage, the Londoners, led by manager David Moyes, have a perfect record.

Having played two and won two, a win on Thursday night against Genk would see the Hammers stay top of Group H on nine points.

Also looking to maintain their impressive goal difference tally, which, prior to Thursday’s game, stood at four goals scored and none conceded, the Hammers have now added a fifth.

Just moments before half-time, centre-back Craig Dawson got his head on the end of a corner cross and saw his effort loop over opposition goalkeeper Maarten Vandevoordt.

Pictures courtesy of S. Live

