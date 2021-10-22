Arsenal interested in RB Leipzig attacking midfielder

Despite being the Premier League’s biggest spenders during the summer transfer window, Arsenal is reportedly looking to splash the cash again next summer.

That’s according to a recent report from Italian outlet Calciomercato, who claims that ahead of next season, the Gunners are interested in adding some attacking talent to their squad.

One player understood to be admired by the Londoners’ is RB Leipzig attacking midfielder Christopher Nkunku.

The midfielder’s contract is not due to expire until 2024, but his continued and impressive form certainly appears to have caught the attention of one of the Premier League’s biggest clubs.

When it comes to having options, the number 10 role is not one the Gunners are blessed with. Although they did sign former Real Madrid playmaker Martin Odegaard on a permanent deal in the summer, the youngster’s performances have so far been far from what was expected.

NKunku, on the other hand, is not only a versatile attacker, who can operate centrally, as well as on either flank, has already proven his ability to perform against the very best teams.

Despite losing 6-3 against Manchester City in the Champions League recently, Nkunku was a standout performer who netted an impressive hattrick.

Currently valued just over £40m on Transfermarkt, should Mikel Arteta be serious about bringing the Frenchman to London, he is likely to have to set aside a large chunk of his summer budget.