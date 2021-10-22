“Bang average Championship manager!” These Aston Villa fans demand Dean Smith sacking

Aston Villa FC
Posted by

Aston Villa was thumped 3-1 against Arsenal on Friday evening in the Premier League.

The Villians currently sit 13th place in the Premier League table – way off where they had hoped to be following a bumper summer of recruitment.

After letting star man Jack Grealish depart for Manchester City for a whopping £100m, in an attempt to replace the Englishman’s attacking threat, the Midlands side opted to sign Danny Ings from Southampton and Emi Buendia from Norwich City.

However, despite both big-name signings appearing, on paper, like they could be very effective signings, things on the pitch have so far failed to live up to expectations.

MORE: Premier League star and wife held up at knife point as £1.5m mansion robbed

More Stories / Latest News
Premier League star and wife held up at knife point as £1.5m mansion robbed
Video: Emile Smith Rowe makes it 3-0 to Arsenal as they threaten to hammer Aston Villa
Video: Former Gunner Emi Martinez denies Aubameyang penalty with wonderful save, rebound tapped in to make it 2-0

The Villians’ latest defeat, which although ended being by just the two goals, saw the side put in a truly underwhelming performance.

Following a particularly woeful first-half, that saw the side trail the Gunners two nill, many fans have been quick to take to social media to express their concerns.

Not only have selections of Villians fans slammed the side’s performance, there now appears to be mounting pressure on manager Dean Smith.

Some of the best reactions are below.

More Stories Dean Smith

1 Comment

Add a Comment

  1. I have to agree tactically inept why start Tuanzebe after the Wolves debarcle. Why not play Bailey from the start, why not leave Watkins out and play Ramsey from the start, lots of questions to be answered.
    DS has taken us as far as he’s capable and that ain’t anywhere near where we should be. Our owners must be well teed off.

    Reply

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.