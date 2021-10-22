“Bang average Championship manager!” These Aston Villa fans demand Dean Smith sacking

Aston Villa was thumped 3-1 against Arsenal on Friday evening in the Premier League.

The Villians currently sit 13th place in the Premier League table – way off where they had hoped to be following a bumper summer of recruitment.

After letting star man Jack Grealish depart for Manchester City for a whopping £100m, in an attempt to replace the Englishman’s attacking threat, the Midlands side opted to sign Danny Ings from Southampton and Emi Buendia from Norwich City.

However, despite both big-name signings appearing, on paper, like they could be very effective signings, things on the pitch have so far failed to live up to expectations.

The Villians’ latest defeat, which although ended being by just the two goals, saw the side put in a truly underwhelming performance.

Following a particularly woeful first-half, that saw the side trail the Gunners two nill, many fans have been quick to take to social media to express their concerns.

Not only have selections of Villians fans slammed the side’s performance, there now appears to be mounting pressure on manager Dean Smith.

Some of the best reactions are below.

The inevitable consequence of a Championship manager plying his trade in the Premier League. #smithout — Porsalin (@_porsalin) October 22, 2021

If smith was really a villa fan he would quit #smithout — peter roberts (@simba1982) October 22, 2021