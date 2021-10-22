After signing a new deal with Barcelona, 18-year-old Ansu Fati has committed himself to the Catalan club until 2027.

It’s a real coup for Joan Laporta who has had to deal with the fall out of the presidency of his predecessor, Josep Maria Bartomeu.

The official FC Barcelona website notes Fati’s buyout clause at one billion euros, and whilst his salary hasn’t been made official, it’s believed he could’ve earned much more elsewhere.

A tweet from COPE journalist, Helena Condis, suggested that Manchester United, Paris Saint-Germain and Liverpool offered the player more than double than the which he’s agreed to at Barca.

??United, Liverpool y PSG han ido a por @ANSUFATI. Le ofrecían más del doble de lo que percibirá en el Barça. Llamadas de intermediarios para tentar a su entorno por parte de 3 grandes Clubs. Por eso el Barça actuó de urgencia. + @partidazocope @deportescope @ESPORTSCOPE — Helena Condis Edo (@HelenaCondis) October 21, 2021

How refreshing then that Fati has decided not to take the money and move elsewhere.

Barcelona have brought the youngster through the ranks and given him his first-team debut, and Fati would seem to believe that his football ambitions can all be met with the Camp Nou outfit.

Having taking the No.10 shirt from Lionel Messi, and unofficially becoming the team’s new talisman, there is already pressure on his shoulders to deliver.

As he’s already shown with two goals scored since coming back from injury, he’s thriving on the responsibility, and Barcelona fans now though they’ve another five and a half years to enjoy his talents.